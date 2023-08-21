Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Welcome Second Child, Another Baby Boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second child—another baby boy. According to TMZ, sources close to the pair reveal RiRi gave birth on Aug. 3, 2023. While details are scarce, the outlet reports that the baby is confirmed to be a male, and his name starts with an “R.”

A rep close to Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy in February 2023 during her Super Bowl performance. It was during her explosive live show that the baby was essentially introduced to the world. Since then, Rih and Rocky have been seen out and about all over the globe, the songstress glowing from her pregnancy.

In May 2022, the couple welcomed their first son to the world—RZA Athelston Mayers. According to The Daily Mail, the infant was born on May 13, 2022, at 10:58 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The superstar seemingly hinted at the newborn’s name throughout her first pregnancy. She was spotted out wearing an oversized black and silver Wu-Tang jersey in April 2023.

In naming the child after the Wu’s de facto leader, the new family is keeping up the Mayers’ tradition of being named after iconic rap figures. Rocky, née Rakim Athelston Mayers, was named after Hip-Hop royalty Rakim. To celebrate her first baby, Rihanna shared photos of her maternity shoot on her Instagram after his birth.

“Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties; in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” she captioned her post. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”