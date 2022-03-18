Rihanna Hints At Baby’s Gender While Shopping And Talks Parenting Style

Rihanna’s pregnancy glow is in full effect, but not even her growing bundle of joy can slow her down. Earlier this week, rumors began to circulate that she would be launching a Fenty IPO, but prior to the news of her potential leap into the stock market, Rih took a moment to shed some light on her life—present and future—during her recent launch of Fenty Beauty in Ulta.

First, she’s well into her third trimester, as she revealed to ELLE, which means her first child could arrive within the coming weeks.

While spotted out shopping for baby clothes at Target on Tuesday night (March 15) in Los Angeles by Daily Mail, the Bajan beauty’s selections, including an adorable Cat & Jack dress that retails for just $18, left fans immediately speculating that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby girl. Neither has confirmed the rumors.

When speaking on her parenting style though, the Real Housewives fan shared that she’d be channeling her inner Heather Dubrow (Real Housewives of Orange County) and Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey). “Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are,” expressed the 33-year-old mom-to-be. “But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

When ELLE’s Beauty Director Chloe Hall asked if she’d flip a table like Giudice, the Anti singer responded, “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”