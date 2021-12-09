Rihanna And Beyoncé Make ‘Forbes’ 2021 Most Powerful Women List

Rihanna and Beyoncé have earned spots on Forbes annual list ranking The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

The “Work” singer is ranked at No. 68, and although she is listed as a musician, her recognition is due to the success of her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty lingerie line. She also made Forbes America‘s Self-Made Women 2021 list at No. 16. Queen Bey comes at No. 76 and is also listed as a musician. Forbes recognized the success of her On The Run II stadium tour with husband Jay-Z, the Homecoming live album and Netflix special, as well as her accomplishments with Ivy Park.

Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, and Vice President Kamala Harris are also included in the yearly round-up.

L–R: Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. King Richard at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 14, 2021, in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

To rank the powerful women Forbes “analyzed four metrics: money (GDP, revenue, assets under management, or net worth), media mentions, impact (employee count, population) and spheres of influence,” and “looked at hard power (currencies and constitutions), dynamic power (audiences, communities and creative influence), and soft power (what are leaders doing with their influence, and particularly how they responded to the challenges presented by Covid) within the context of each woman’s field: business, media, technology, finance, philanthropy, and politics.”

VP Harris’ earned the No. 2 spot now that she is sworn into office after being ranked at No. 3 on 2020’s list. MacKenzie Scott holds the top spot, which according to Forbes, it is only the third time in the 18 years of the list that German chancellor Angela Merkel is not No. 1.

View the full Forbes ranking of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women here.