Rihanna And Beyoncé Make Forbes’ Most Powerful Women List

Rihanna and Beyoncé have made Forbes’ latest Most Powerful Women list, placing them among the most impactful, wealthy, and influential women on the globe.

At No. 73 is Rihanna’s massive business empire Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty. According to the publication, her ascension to billionaire status makes her worthy of the slot. Forbes notes that the Barbadian songstress’ net worth currently sits at $1.4 billion, making her the 2,031st most wealthy person in the world.

Coming in behind Riri is Beyoncé, who ranked as the 80th most powerful woman on the list. The 41-year-old is reportedly worth $450 million and was included based on the success of her and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour, her acclaimed set at 2018’s Coachella and other endeavors such as her Ivy Park brand.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Singers Beyonce Knowles (L) and Rihanna backstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Rih and Bey also appeared on last year’s Most Powerful Women list, albeit at slightly higher positions. In 2021, Rihanna was listed at No. 68, five slots up from her current ranking, while Beyoncé only dropped two spots from her previous placement at No. 78. The pair were also featured on the publication’s list of the nation’s wealthiest self-made women, with the ANTI singer coming in at No. 21 and the Renaissance creator at No. 61.

Other notable names that appeared on this year’s Most Powerful Women roundup include Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris (No. 3), billionaire entertainment and media mogul Oprah Winfrey (No. 24), and screenwriter, producer and author Shonda Rhimes (No. 93).