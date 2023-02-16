Rihanna Calls Her And A$AP Rocky’s Infant Son “Fine,” Responds To Fan’s Criticism

Rihanna fully jumped into mama bear mode on Wednesday (Feb. 15), when a critic decided to leave their opinion on how the Grammy-winner compliments her and A$AP Rocky’s infant son.

As she posted a photo of her and her baby boy from her recent cover story with British Vogue, she captioned the Instagram snap, “my son so fine! idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue.”

Immediately, the soon-to-be mommy of two’s comment section filled with fans showing her love and commenting on how adorable the photos were. One critic, however, couldn’t help but to ask the Anti singer, “who calls a baby fine?”

Surprisingly, Rihanna clapped back with, “his mother!!!”

The 34-year-old also responded to another critic with, “you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!” after the fan suggested that the she call her son, “more like cute [and] adorable” since he’s not a “grown man.”

The pregnant superstar then doubled-down on praising her little one with another post labeling him “perfect.”

A few of Rihanna’s supporters ran to her defense, reminding others to mind the business that pays them.

“Ya’ll changed the definition of fine and made it weird,” one IG user wrote. “Fine literally means ‘good looking, handsome’ she doesn’t wanna date her damn son. Like let’s use our brains. She didn’t call this baby sexy, hot etc. She said FINE.”

Another fan wrote, “Ya’ll are complaining about Rihanna calling HER child fine Heavy on the HER CHILD. Ya’ll the ones makings it weird. You don’t like what exactly is it going to change or stop? If it’s your child & you feel that way then fin but that’s HER KID.”

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their baby boy (whose name hasn’t been revealed) all posed for her British Vogue cover, in which the billionaire opened up about motherhood and protecting her own.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” the Bajan sensation explained about paparazzi catching early glimpses of her son. “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

She added on, “I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [Rocky and me] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Further in the cover, Rihanna spoke on the bond that she and Rocky share with their bundle of joy.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” she gushed. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Speaking to how she observes the Harlemite as a father, she continued, “I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together. I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire.”

Check out Rihanna clap back at a critic above and her full cover story with British Vogue here.