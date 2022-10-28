Rihanna Praises Tems For Writing “Lift Me Up” Single

Rihanna has finally blessed fans with new music after a daunting six-year hiatus. “Lift Me Up,” a beautiful tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, was co-written by the Anti singer alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and the franchise’s director, Ryan Coogler.

Upon its release, Tems took to Instagram to celebrate the moment. “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection [dove emoji],” wrote the 27-year-old Nigerian sensation. The Fenty mogul responded, “It’s the pen for me [sic] love to you sistren.”

“Lift Me Up” is the first of two Rihanna songs featured on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The other untitled record was written and produced by James Fauntleroy and The-Dream, who confirmed the song on Thursday.

Those who have already seen the film, like reporter Sidnee Michelle, have confirmed that tears will ensue once hearing the songs in their proper context.

Tems’ solo track—a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry”—is also set to appear on the soundtrack. The chilling rendition was first heard in the Wakanda Forever teaser that premiered back in July.

Contrary to what fans were hoping Rih’s new music would sound like, “Lift Me Up” showcases her growth as a vocalist and is only a taste of what’s to come.

The full Wakanda Forever soundtrack will be available on Nov. 4. The movie’s score will arrive on Nov. 11.