Rihanna Shares “Genuine Long Conversation” With Fan At Grocery Store

A fan of Rihanna shared a candid moment with the singer on social media after the two met at a grocery store. Stacey Roimen, a Kenyan content creator living in Los Angeles, uploaded selfies and video moments with the Barbados-born star while shopping at a Bristol Farms supermarket.

“My God I don’t even know where to start,” began the Instagram caption detailing the interaction. “I had such a genuine long conversation with her; I almost forgot to take a photo. I can’t wait to interview you @badgalriri one of these days. Our convo & your kindness lives rent free in my mind FOREVER EVER.”

The caption closed with gratitude, sharing “thank you for being so down to earth ily.”

A fan ran into Rihanna at the supermarket and ended up having a long conversation with her. Via @StasRoimen pic.twitter.com/h2CpEBaV3D — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 22, 2023

Outfitted in the same grey hoodie and gold chain, another fan shared their experience with the expecting mother of two at the grocery store. Shared on Twitter by a Rihanna stan account, another fan was shocked to see the “Work” singer while shopping for essentials.

“First I said AINT NO WAY,” captioned the user macbookmike on a photo snapped of the “Skin” singer from afar. The multiple-upload post continued featuring a selfie with the two where he explained she “smelled like heaven and her accent was Sexxy.”

The social media user continued to explain how the billionaire hopped on FaceTime with his girlfriend.

Rihanna With A Fan Yesterday ❤️ Here What He Had To Say Abt Her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NM6Y6OCo5j — RihannasNavyBih (@ririnavybih) March 22, 2023

Between multiple business ventures, including the announcement of her return to PUMA, Rihanna’s 2023 opened with a Super Bowl halftime show where she revealed her pregnancy, an Oscar nomination, and performance for her first solo release since 2016.

With her busy schedule, the 35-year-old still plans to release new music.

“Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year,” said the Fenty Beauty founder of an album.