Rihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With “Lift Me Up”

Rihanna has a lot to celebrate considering she earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her comeback single, “Lift Me Up.” The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tribute ballad is up for Best Original Song, Motion Picture. Rih will compete against acts including Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga for the win.

Angela Bassett, star of the critically-acclaimed sequel, is also up for Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture (Actress) for her portrayal as Queen Ramonda.

Viola Davis is up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her leading role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King. Niecy Nash, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for her role as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, can make history if she wins. Nash would become the first Black actress to win a Golden Globe for any limited series.

Meanwhile, hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary has been nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Its leading cast have also been nominated in their respective categories. Tyler James Williams was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series. Quinta Brunson is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy while Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James are both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

Ahead of unveiling this year’s nominees, Jerrod Carmichael was announced as the host of the awards show that’ll broadcast live on Jan. 10 via NBC and Peacock.