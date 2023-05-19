Rihanna Stuns In Nearly-Nude Maternity Shoot From First Pregnancy With Son RZA

Rihanna has shared tasteful photos of her first pregnancy with baby RZA, amid being pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s second child.

Wearing barely anything at all, the Bajan superstar appeared sunkissed as she posed under palm leaves with a beautiful ocean background. In the carousel of photos, RiRi only dons a black thong, body jewelry, snakeskin stilettos, and beach waves in her hair.

“Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties; in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” the Fenty boss-mom captioned the post. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

The surprise of images comes just days after the 35-year-old posted photos from a SavageXFenty photoshoot where Ri gives pregnancy realness in front of a copy machine while papers fly everywhere. “It’s giving…call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX,” she wrote of her lucrative lingerie and loungewear line.

Unclear of when the photos were exactly taken, Rihanna wears a black SAVAGEX boxer brief and bralette set, standing tall in black open-toe heels.

The fashion brand’s official Instagram account could be seen in the comment section bigging up their billionaire CEO with, “Who needs copies when YOU da boss.”

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy in February at the 2023 Super Bowl, as she took on the grind of being this year’s halftime performer. Dressed in an all-red ensemble and performing on a suspended stage, Rih delivered a fiery performance with a baby bump and all. She subtly rubbed her belly on stage first leading fans to speculate that she was with child again.

The couple recently celebrated their son RZA’s first birthday with a Wu-Tang Clan theme, hence the baby is named after the historic group’s mastermind. Rihanna was seen dressed as the late ODB and A$AP as Ghostface Killah.

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA,” the elated dad wrote on Saturday via Instagram, coupled with a few photos of his first born.

See below.