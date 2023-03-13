Rihanna Honors Spirit Of Chadwick Boseman With 2023 Oscars Performance

One month after Rihanna returned to the stage with her Super Bowl Halftime Show, the pregnant superstar took on Hollywood’s biggest stage at the 2023 Oscars.

She performed “Lift Me Up“—the Oscar-nominated tribute ballad to the late Chadwick Boseman—from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Draped in custom Maison Margiela, Rih looked up to the sky before bellowing the first note from the heart-wrenching record. Complete with a live orchestra, the performance felt like an ancestral outcry, as she seemingly embraced the spirit of the late actor in the touching set. A$AP Rocky was seen moments later raising a glass, celebrating his lady and the mother of his children.

Rihanna performs at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of Rihanna’s performance, Danai Gurira introduced the set and honored Boseman.

“Chadwick’s powerful artistry, his magnetism, and incomparable humanity left an indelible mark on our hearts. Chadwick embodied the Wakandan King, T’Challa. The one chosen to uplift, to protect, to keep us safe. His legacy will live on for future generations […] Thank you, King,” said the Black Panther star.

Despite Angela Bassett being snubbed for Best Supporting Actress, Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars for Achievement In Costume Design for both the original Black Panther and its sequel.

After thanking director Ryan Coogler and Marvel, Carter added, “Together we are reshaping how culture is represented. I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan.”

