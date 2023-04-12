Rihanna Shares Adorable Easter Photos Of Her Son With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has shared the most adorable photos of her and A$AP Rocky’s son celebrating his first Easter.

On Tuesday (April 11), the Fenty phenom uploaded a carousel of photos showing their baby boy teething on Easter eggs, playing with real bunnies, and wearing the cutest set of rabbit ears — not to mention he also sported a decked out jeweled necklace.

The Bajan icon also shared photos of him petting a bunny and holding the children’s book How To Catch the Easter Bunny, as his furry friends sat nearby.

“Look at heeeeeee!!!!” the proud mom captioned the photos.

Take a look at the photos below, as they’re cute enough to give anyone baby fever.

Rihanna and Rocky will soon welcome their second child as the “Lift Me Up” singer unveiled her second baby bump during her halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl.

As a due date has not been disclosed, the baby bump clearly suggested that she’d be giving birth within the next couple of months.

Rihanna spoke with British Vogue recently about becoming a mother for the first time, and also her romantic partnership with her rapper beau.

“It’s everything,” she beamed. “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.”

She went on, “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because…because it doesn’t matter.”

Speaking on sharing parenthood with A$AP, she said, “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship.”

“Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer,” she added. “I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together. I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like, ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?’

“The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”