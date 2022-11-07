Rihanna Says Son Is Inspiring Her To “Freestyle”

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna opened up about motherhood, music, and more in a recent interview. Speaking with ET, the Fenty mogul shared how waking up to her son has become a highlight of her day.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” the 34-year-old shared. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

In the interview, Rih continued to share how she “freestyles” songs to her son, whom she describes by saying “he’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

The Music of the Sun singer also shared with the entertainment news platform her feelings ahead of her Super Bowl debut. The Barbados-born star was named the headlining act for the 2023 championship halftime performance.

“I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,'” the “Umbrella” singer explained.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that.”

Along with a new Savage x Fenty show, set to premiere on Prime Video on Nov. 9., and the pending Super Bowl debut, fans enlisted in Rihanna’s navy can also celebrate new music.

On Oct. 28, the singer released “Lift Me Up,” her first solo single in six years. The song, a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman, was issued as the leading track for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. Additionally, an accompanying video was released with the moving song.

Watch the visual for Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” below.