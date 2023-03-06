Rihanna Shares New Photos Of Son Ahead Of 2023 Oscars Performance

Rihanna has shared more adorable snapshots of her almost year-old son with A$AP Rocky while also teasing a bit of sibling rivalry, ahead of her upcoming performance at the 2023 Oscars.

The photo of Baby Fenty appearing sad from Sunday (March 5) was jokingly captioned, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.” Back in February, Rih revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl Halftime Show. She is set to perform her Oscar-nominated song, “Lift Me Up” at this year’s Academy Awards on March 12.

As mentioned during her recent British Vogue cover story, she and her partner have not shared their son’s name publicly and have chosen to call him “Baby” in front of strangers.

She first showcased his face during her TikTok debut. When speaking about sharing her son with the public, the Anti singer explained, “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Rih’s comeback single, “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack is competing for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. This is the business mogul‘s first nomination. This is one of five nominations for the blockbuster sequel. Angela Bassett is also up for Best Supporting Actress and, for her, the win would be a childhood dream come true.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC this Sunday, March 12, 2023.