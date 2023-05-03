Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Is Most Watched Of All Time

Rihanna’s triumphant return to live performances at this year’s Super Bowl was a classic moment. Her halftime show at Super Bowl LVII has now earned its place in the record books, as it is officially the most-watched halftime show of all time.

121.017 million viewers tuned in to her Feb. 12 set, Nielsen reported on Tuesday (May 2). It is worth noting that the game itself, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, was the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, yet it had about 6 million fewer viewers than Rih Rih’s performance.

The ANTI artist performed her major hits, namely “Work,” “We Found Love,” “Only Girl (In The World)” and more. She also revealed that she is pregnant again, marking her second child with A$AP Rocky. Many declared this moment was bigger than the football game, and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line played into that with shirts that read “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

Rihanna has been racking up major accomplishments in recent months. “We Found Love” was certified Diamond by the RIAA, moving her up to third on the list of artists with the most certified units in digital singles. She now stands behind Drake (184) and Eminem (166).

While the wins pile up, the GRAMMY winner revealed she feels pressured to top ANTI, per a conversation with British Vogue in February. Rihanna considers that LP her “most brilliant” and “most cohesive” album, such that “if [the next album is] not better than that then it is not even worth it.”