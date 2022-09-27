Rihanna Still Deciding Who To Bring Along For Super Bowl Gig

Rihanna posting a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football with the NFL’s insignia confirmed reports that the singer would grace the stage during Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime show in February 2023.

In addition to deciding what hits from her extensive catalog to perform, the star is also debating who she will bring out for the occasion, if anyone.

According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty founder and her team are still deciding if the “Man Down” singer will perform solo or invite another superstar along to also hit the stage.

A “source with direct knowledge” of the “Disturbia” artist’s plans revealed that everyone she has collaborated with over the years could potentially appear, which yields a list of nearly 50 names such as Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Jay-Z, Drake and more. The source also said that it is possible the Barbados native could do the entire set on her own.

Looking at the recent history of Super Bowl Halftime shows, most performers typically surprise attendees with at least one major guest. The exceptions were The Weeknd in 2021, Lady Gaga in 2017, and The Who in 2010.

Whatever Rihanna decides, it is safe to assume fans will simply be happy to hear her perform live after what will then be a seven-year hiatus since 2016’s ANTI.