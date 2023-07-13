Rihanna Becomes First-Time Emmy Nominee With Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show has earned five Emmy nominations, as announced on Wednesday (July 12).

“Pull up breed up 2 d bashment…5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!” exclaimed Rih on social media when reacting to the news.

The nearly 14-minute show — where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child — scored five nods for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The latter nomination is shared with executive producer, JAY-Z.

Ahead of the Fenty mogul’s comeback performance for Apple Music’s debut Halftime Show, she spoke on how the timing of the set “could’ve only been now.”

She explained that her son, RZA, was a very important factor in her decision to say yes. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel you can take on the world. You can do anything… So, as scary as that was ’cause I haven’t been on the stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that,” said the Bajan superstar.

Despite the performance getting over 103 FCC complaints, it was still the most-watched Halftime Show ever. Nielsen reported that over 121 million viewers tuned in to see the Anti star run through her catalog of hits — which was six million more than the amount of viewers who watched the actual game.

The 2023 Emmy Awards are set to be presented on Monday, Sept. 18.