Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Sparked 103 FCC Complaints

No Super Bowl Halftime Show get praised without a hint of backlash in the form of complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Rihanna’s recent return to the stage warranted 103 complaints to be exact, with people finding grievances with her lyrical content and choreography—some going as far to say her set was “pornographic in nature,” TMZ reports.

In one complaint, the viewer from Utah wrote, “This year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.” Another felt Rih’s dancers were “patently offensive and completely inappropriate for children,” and later a Florida-based viewer commented on the pregnant mother‘s moves. “She spread her a** cheeks at the crack. She rubbed her pants where her labia were three times,” the complaint read.

These grievances, however, don’t compare to the ones Janet Jackson received after her 2004 wardrobe malfunction, which resulted in over 540,000 complaints. In her self-titled documentary, the controversy was addressed. Despite the media painting the narrative as a PR stunt, those closest to her rushed to her defense while Justin Timberlake left her to weather the storm alone. He didn’t apologize until 2021.

Rihanna, on the other hand, has not publicly responded to the FCC complaints, but is set to perform at the 2023 Oscars with her nomination for Best Original Song, “Lift Me Up.”