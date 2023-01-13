Rihanna Hints At New Music In Super Bowl Halftime Teaser

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna is back — or at least the singer teased a grand return — in a new teaser for her Super Bowl halftime debut. Set to perform during the big game, the singer and Apple Music have released a short clip, building anticipation for Bad Gal Riri’s return to the stage.

The short features the new mom flexing a chartreuse fur jacket and ornate jewelry with an intricate braided hairstyle. She walks into a spotlight as the audio reminds viewers of her musical hiatus.

“It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album,” said one voice.

“Dude, Rihanna, we waited for you,” said another.

The teaser ends with Rihanna silencing the noise, putting one finger to her lips as her chart-topper “Needed Me” plays in the background.

The Fenty mogul was tapped to headline Super Bowl LVII back in September 2022. Dated for Feb. 13, 2023, in Phoenix, this year’s show is the first to be sponsored by Apple Music, replacing Pepsi after a decade-long reign.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” expressed Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

In honor of the “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game,” the Grammy award-winning singer also issued a game day collection through her lingerie and leisure brand Savage X Fenty.

Watch the trailer for Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show below.