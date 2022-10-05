Rihanna Says She’s “Nervous, But Excited” To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop and R&B phenom Rihanna is gearing up to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. While many are dying to know which songs she’ll revisit or who she may bring along for her set, Rihanna is trying to calm her nerves and excitement.

While grocery shopping (and looking fashionable), TMZ caught up with the Unapologetic artist to ask her how she felt about performing during the NFL’s biggest night.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” Riri simply responded. When asked if her longtime boyfriend and father of their new born child, A$AP Rocky, would be joining her on stage — the 34-year-old shrugged her shoulders before saying, “Maybe, girl.”

Rihanna first broke the news that she’d be Super Bowl LVII’s special guest with an uncaptioned Instagram post. Her intricately tattooed hand holding up a football was the only clue needed to confirm she’d have something to do with the annual music special.

She immediately received support from past performer Dr. Dre and her Roc Nation boss, Jay-Z.

The forthcoming halftime show will be the Barbados-native’s return to performing after six years without releasing a new project, as her last album was 2016’s Anti. Although her vocals have been heard on 2020’s “Believe It,” with PartyNextDoor, the majority of her post-album music consists of features from 2017.

As we all wait to see what may be one of the biggest Super Bowl Halftime shows thus far, re-visit some of Rihanna’s greatest hits below and see TMZ”s clip above.