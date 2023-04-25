Rihanna Wins Webby Award For ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Rihanna’s sexy lingerie and leisurewear brand Savage x Fenty has earned her a new award. The 35-year-old entrepreneur and recording artist won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video) for the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. Announced Tuesday (April 25) by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), the winner’s list includes notable figures across music, fashion, entertainment, sports, and more.
“This year’s Webby winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it,” expressed Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”
Among those revealed as Webby winners include Doja Cat, Lizzo, former President Barack Obama, Serena Williams, Stephen Curry, and more.
Additionally, SZA was named the recipient of a Special Achievement Award. The chart-topping singer is recognized as the Webby Artist Of The Year “for the instant classic SOS, the true intention and consideration she injects into her work, and for her ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art.”
Tracee Ellis Ross and Tobe Nwigwe are also named in the Special Achievement Award category.
Members of the IADAS, who determined this year’s Webby winners include Questlove, Roxanne Gay, Quinta Brunson, Ziwe Fumudoh, LeVar Burton,Takashi Murakami, and Samantha Bee.
The 2023 Webby Awards are set to take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 15. Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr., fans can watch special moments and the hallmark 5-Word speeches across the Webby Awards social platforms.
2023 Winner Highlights:
- Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – “America’s Door Problem” won the Webby Award for Comedy, General Video (Video)
- Recess Therapy’s “It’s Corn” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Video Remixes/Mashups, General Video (Video)
- Trixie Mattel Transforms Into Dr. Manhattan won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, General Video (Video)
- Christina Aguilera – Beautiful (2022 Version) won the Webby Award for Music Video, General Video (Video)
- Discord won the Webby Award for Community, General Websites and Mobile Sites, (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Patagonia won the Webby Award for Best Practices, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped won the Webby Award for Best Mobile Visual Design – Aesthetic, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Google Store won the Webby Award for Best Mobile User Experience, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Variety.com featuring Hugh Jackman won the Webby Award for Best Writing (Editorial), Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez won the Webby Award for Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)
- Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership won the Webby Award for Best Influencer or Creator Endorsement, Features (Social)
- Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions won the Webby Award for Sports, General Social (Social)
- My BTS Story won the Webby Award for Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)
- LIZZO’S BIG GIRLS | Womxn’s History Month | Animated Social Video won the Webby Award for Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)
- Etsy won the Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Brand, Features (Social)
- Disney’s TikTok won the Webby Award for Entertainment, General Social (Social)
- HBO Max’s “Negroni Sbagliato” won the Webby Award for Best Use of Video, Features (Social)
- #PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won the Webby Award for TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Content Series (Social)
- Pod Save America: Obama’s Advice For Democrats won the Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes (Podcasts)
- ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts won the Webby Award for Sports, General Series (Podcasts)
- Mozilla’s IRL: AI in Real Life won the Webby Award for Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
- The Big Liewon the Webby Award for Scripted (Fiction), Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
- Finding Tamika won the Webby Award for Documentary, General Series (Podcasts)
- Nike – Just A/Run won the Webby Award for Augmented Reality, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- FIFA 23 x TED LASSO won the Webby Award for In-Game Integration, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Netflix Stranger Things Global Rift Takeover won the Webby Award for Experience Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- The Coors Light featuring Patrick Mahomes won the Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Steak-umm Beef Sheets featuring Jimmy Kimmel won the Webby Award for Digital Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Barilla – The Promise featuring Roger Federer won the Webby Award for Best Influencer Endorsements, PR Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Stray won the Webby Award for Best User Experience, Features (Games) and Technical Achievement, Features (Games)
- The Apple TV app won the Webby Award for Best Streaming or OTT Service, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Adobe Camera to Cloud powered by Frame.io won the Webby Award for Creative Production, Software Services & Platforms (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Headspace won the Webby Award for Best User Interface, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Blokhaus’s Performance in Code: Tezos at Art Basel won the Webby Award for Integrated Mobile Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Never Done Evolving won the Webby Award for Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features, (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
- Burberry x Minecraft won the Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
- Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass won the Webby Award for Best Audience Integration, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
- Never Done Evolving featuring Serena Williams won the Webby Award for Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)