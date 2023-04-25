Rihanna Wins Webby Award For ‘Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Rihanna speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rihanna’s sexy lingerie and leisurewear brand Savage x Fenty has earned her a new award. The 35-year-old entrepreneur and recording artist won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video) for the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4. Announced Tuesday (April 25) by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), the winner’s list includes notable figures across music, fashion, entertainment, sports, and more.

“This year’s Webby winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it,” expressed Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”

Among those revealed as Webby winners include Doja Cat, Lizzo, former President Barack Obama, Serena Williams, Stephen Curry, and more.

Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Additionally, SZA was named the recipient of a Special Achievement Award. The chart-topping singer is recognized as the Webby Artist Of The Year “for the instant classic SOS, the true intention and consideration she injects into her work, and for her ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and Tobe Nwigwe are also named in the Special Achievement Award category.

Members of the IADAS, who determined this year’s Webby winners include Questlove, Roxanne Gay, Quinta Brunson, Ziwe Fumudoh, LeVar Burton,Takashi Murakami, and Samantha Bee.

The 2023 Webby Awards are set to take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 15. Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr., fans can watch special moments and the hallmark 5-Word speeches across the Webby Awards social platforms.

Sza performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

2023 Winner Highlights: