Journalist Riley Wallace Aims To Spotlight Hip-Hop Producers With New Book

Journalist Riley Wallace has launched a campaign for his book From Boom Bap to Trap: Hip-Hop’s Greatest Producers. As the book’s writer and illustrator, he aimed to create a source to spotlight producers of some of the best and most successful songs of all time. Wallace began his writing career after leaving the music industry. He created a blog, Above Average Hip Hop, covering mixtape releases and later went on to write for outlets like HipHopDX and Exclaim!.

“I’ve always been a liner note junkie,” Wallace explained in a provided statement. “Since the beginning, I’ve always been obsessed with knowing who produced what—and how they did it.”

The book will exist as a reference guide of the best beatmakers throughout the timeline of the genre and Wallace hopes will eliminate the struggle many Hip-Hop fans face with “a sea of wiki entries, incomplete bios, and confusing credits.”

While well-known architects such as RZA and DJ Premier get their shine, Wallace made sure to include lesser-known talents and acknowledge their contributions to rap music. Losses in the hip-hop community over the past few years have pushed this project to become even more poignant for the author and his publisher, Hamilcar Publications.

‘From Boom Bap to Trap: Hip Hop’s Greatest Producers’ sample page Image via Kickstarter page

“I’m a huge supporter of making sure that we hand out roses while the architects of our culture are here to smell them,” Wallace added. “This is also why we’re featuring highly influential (yet criminally slept on) beatmakers, like one-time Notorious B.I.G. collaborator Easy Mo Bee and 2Pac producer Johnny ‘J,’ for example.”

From Boom Bap to Trap will include biographies, essential lists, and a special chapter by Easy Mo Bee, who worked with legends such as Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Miles Davis, dropping gems from his career.

Financial backers of the Kickstarter campaign have the opportunity to secure producer playing cards, signed collectors editions, e-books, and more. From Boom Bap to Trap is expected to be delivered in digital format for supporters in April 2022 and paperback, with hardcover issues arriving in August of the same year.