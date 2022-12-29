R. Kelly Clears Up Joycelyn Savage Baby Rumor

R&B singer R. Kelly (C) arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building for a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing several counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

R. Kelly has been subject to many allegations over the years and has denied many of them, whether during interviews or through music. The 55-year-old most recently shot down rumors that he and his fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, had a child earlier in December.

“Hell naw! She didn’t have a child,” the Chicago singer told radio host Rick Party during a Wednesday (Dec. 28) interview from behind bars. The denial followed an Instagram profile claiming to be his fiancée posting now-deleted photos of a newborn who was reportedly born on Dec. 8 and named Ava Lee Kelly.

Savage’s father, Timothy, also denied the claims that she had a child in an Instagram video Monday (Dec. 26). “My daughter Joycelyn is not pregnant. This is a hundred percent accurate,” her father said. “If I had a granddaughter, I would be the first to say I love this child, no matter what the situation is, period. But rest assured, that’s not my granddaughter.”

Timothy Savage confirmed in later posts that the account was a fraud page, and verified that with the actual parents of the child. This confirmation follows Joycelyn claiming that she was pregnant with the “Same Girl” artist’s child back in August via her memoir Love And Joy Of Robert. She claimed Kelly approved of both the book and her sharing a photo of the ultrasound within it.

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, denied these claims via TMZ and added that some “people are just insane.”

The controversial singer is currently behind bars after being sentenced in June. R. Kelly was convicted on nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, plus additional child pornography charges in September by a federal jury in Chicago.