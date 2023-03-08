Rob49 Clarifies Details Of Miami Shooting Involving French Montana

Rob49 has clarified details surrounding a shooting in Miami that occurred during a gathering that included fellow rap star French Montana.

In January 2023, the New Orleans rapper was one of 10 people wounded when gunfire errupted outside of The Licking restaurant in the Miami Gardens neighborhood. Initial reports described the scene as a music video shoot, however, Rob49 says that’s not the case. Speaking with HipHopDX, the 24-year-old set the record straight about the events that occurred prior to the shooting and how he and Montana initially linked up prior to the incident.

“We were just chilling and we just wanted to perform the song and shit and celebrate because it was dropping that night,” he told the outlet. “So we just went to turn up with him. I saw [reports] that it was a music video and I was like alright I’m not even about to clear that up.” The track Rob49 was referring to is “Igloo,” which was produced by ISM, SprngBrk and CuBeatz and released as a single from French Montana and DJ Drama’s Coke Boys 6 Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Having since recovered from the shooting, the spitter is prepared to dive head-first back into the music game, as he intends to capitalize on the buzz and stardom he’s currently enjoying. “You never know man, you gotta go,” Rob said of his pending return to the rap scene. “You gotta go man. Life too short to be holding that sh*t.”

Shortly after the shooting, which fortunately didn’t result in any deaths, Montana took to social media to address the incident, as well as those affected by the violence. “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant,” he wrote at the time. “We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”