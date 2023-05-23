Robert Glasper Wants To Be The First Black PEGOT Winner

There are only seven Black EGOT winners: Whoopi Goldberg, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Harry Belafonte, and James Earl Jones. However, there are only five PEGOT winners—meaning they’re EGOT recipients who have also won either a Peabody Award or a Pulitzer Prize—none of whom are Black; Robert Glasper wants to be the first.

During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (May 23), the Black Radio artist revealed his future plans to one of the newly minted EGOT recipients.

“You already got an Emmy and a Grammy—sound to me, you halfway to that EGOT,” Hudson stated. “Come on now,” Glasper responded. “Touch and agree,” she exclaimed after a silent mental conversation between the two.

He, then, clarified that he actually wants a PEGOT since he also has a Peabody Award for Mr. SOUL!

“Oh, you changing the game on us,” teased the daytime host, to which Glasper jokingly added, “If I become a PEGOT, I’m gonna become a really big deal then. I’ll still come back here, though.”

Later in the segment, he spoke on working with Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock being a “dream come true.”

Catch Glasper back in Napa this July for the second annual Blue Note Jazz Festival. Following the heartwarming inaugural affair in 2022, this year’s lineup includes Mary J. Blige, Nas, Chance The Rapper as headliners with Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge’s NxWorries, Ari Lennox, Cordae, PJ Morton, Meshell Ndegeocello, Gary Clark Jr., Parliament-Funkadelic with George Clinton, Digable Planets, BJ The Chicago Kid, Terrace Martin, Madlib, and more rounding out the bill.