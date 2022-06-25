‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Creator Robin Thede Snags Overall Deal With HBO

Robin Thede attends the 13th annual New York Television Festival Comedy For Change panel 'Comedy as Activism' at SVA Theatre on October 24, 2017 in New York City.

Robin Thede is extending her relationship with HBO as the multi-hyphenate has signed an overall deal with the network. Thede has snagged a three-year deal that allows her to exclusively create content for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. TV.

The deal is the second pact she has signed after signing a similar contract with HBO’s sister company, Warner Bros. TV. The news arrives on the heels of A Black Lady Sketch Show has been renewed for its fourth season on HBO Max. The star, creator, and executive producer gushed about the new deal on her social media.

“When I signed my first overall deal, I tweeted ‘If you need me, I’ll be in my bag,’ Thede typed on her Twitter page. “Welp, looks like it’s time to get a bigger bag.”

Making its debut on August 2, 2019, A Black Lady Sketch Show was released to universal acclaim. The HBO Max show is a sketch comedy comprised of a main cast of Black women: Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, Skye Townsend, and Thede herself. Since its debut, the show has won one of eight Emmy nominations, a 2020 TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows, and a Black Reel Award.

In addition to A Black Lady Sketch Show, the showrunner and director has her hands in other projects, including the upcoming Fashionably Black for HBO Max, produced by Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society.

On Thursday (June 24), Robin Thede, along with mogul L.A. Reid, won an award for Innovator of the Year from the Black empowerment organization Culture Creators for her work as a comedian, actress, writer, and creator.