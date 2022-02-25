Roc Nation Creates ‘Exposing Parchman’ Docuseries On Mississippi Correctional System

Several protest attendees waved personalized posters calling attention to prison issues within the Mississippi Department of Corrections and at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, during a mass rally in front of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The rally called attention to conditions in prisons where inmates have been killed in violent clashes in recent weeks.

Roc Nation has partnered with A&E Network to create a docuseries Exposing Parchman exploring the Mississippi correctional system. According to a press release, the four-part program follows the long efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system, led by the inmates of Parchman Prison.

“A&E has the privilege to partner with Roc Nation to tell the truly urgent story of Parchman Prison as we continue our commitment to impactful programming. The series is emblematic of larger issues within the U.S. criminal justice system, and we hope it spurs desperately needed awareness both at Parchman Prison and nationwide,” relayed Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E.

Parchman Prison has faced past controversy and became a modern headline in 2019 for its large death toll attributable to violence and neglect. Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, and Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation have worked with inmates to spearhead a civil rights lawsuit, filed on behalf of 29 inmates against the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Exposing Parchman spotlights this developing legal case, looks inside the decaying prison and unpacks Parchman’s shocking history.

Traffic leaves the front gate of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., on Nov. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

Hundreds of other inmates joined the lawsuit adding to growing awareness of the harsh conditions at the prison. The official description of Exposing Parchman reads, “From plantation to prison, we watch how Parchman was built, how it was filled, and how it became the epitome of the dark history and the bleak present of America’s incarceration practices. ‘Exposing Parchman’ shows the devastating and inequitable impact of the American prison system not only on the incarcerated, but also on their communities and the country.”

“In 2020, Roc Nation and Team Roc launched a fight to put a stop to the literal death sentences imposed on inmates through the inhumane, violent, and torturous conditions created by Parchman prison officials,” stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. “We are honored to develop this series with A&E, Good Caper, and ITV to continue to make sure the atrocities and history of Parchman are top of mind on a national stage.”

Exposing Parchman is produced by ITV America’s Good Caper Content, Roc Nation, and Red Summer for A&E Network. Jordana Hochman and Jeanmarie Condon are the executive producers for Good Caper Content, while Rahman Ali Bugg executive produces for Red Summer. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks hold worldwide distribution rights for Exposing Parchman.