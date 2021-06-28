Roddy Ricch Performs ‘Late At Night’ At BET Awards 2021

Roddy Ricch gave an intimate performance of his new single, “Late At Night,” at the 2021 BET Awards. Wearing an all-white outfit topped off with white shades and enough ice to cause frostbite, the Compton native held court while flanked by a harem of scantily clad women, who strut around the stage while occasionally striking seductive poses in front of the rapper. Flexing his vocal prowess, Roddy croons “Kiss me in the morning or late at night,” as a band creates a lush soundscape with various forms of live instrumentation. Roddy’s eyes are veiled by shades, but the intensity of each note shows he’s fully in the moment.

Produced by DJ Mustard, “Late At Night” marks Roddy’s first solo release of 2021. Accompanied by a music video, “Late At Night” appears to be the first domino to drop as fans wait for the follow-up to his chart-topping debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which became the first debut rap album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 multiple times. While no details regarding Roddy’s next musical project have been revealed, there’s a good chance this performance is the calm before the storm that an announcement of a new album would create.