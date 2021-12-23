Roddy Ricch Almost Named Himself Lil Bird?

Prior to beginning a rapper’s career, choosing a name is of the utmost importance, as it represents who you are and what weight your name holds in the streets. For Roddy Ricch, the name that’s been proliferated to a countless number of listeners that have become fans and who may be unfamiliar to the average fan. However, the California native nearly had a different moniker before settling on the one that the public and streets have come to know him by.

The Compton rapper recently revealed that he once had the contemplation of naming himself “Lil Bird” before settling on the name Roddy Ricch. While in a radio interview with veteran jockey Big Boy, Roddy said he was on the verge of running with the name “Lil Bird,” but that he nixed the moniker prior to catching his big break.

“Yeah, Lil Bird,” Roddy said when asked about his original rap name. “Damn, you was like, ‘Man, eff this lil stuff,’ you know what I’m saying?,” asked Big Boy. “Nah, I still go by it sometimes!” replied Roddy.

Roddy Ricch’s latest album, Live Live Fast just dropped and has been getting rave reviews, serving as a testament to the anticipation that’s been surrounding the project since it’s been released. The verdict is still out as to whether he’ll nab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, but with joints like “Late At Night” burning up radio airwaves, another chart-topper may be in his near future