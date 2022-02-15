Roddy Ricch Names YG, Kendrick Lamar, And Himself L.A.’s Top 3 Rappers

Los Angeles has produced numerous rap stars who’ve catapulted to success in recent years. Roddy Ricch seems to be at the head of the pack for this current generation, alongside fellow natives Kendrick Lamar and YG. The Live Life Fast rapper expressed as much in a recent interview. “There’s so much s**t going on in L.A. that s**t will f**k you up,” he told DJ Akademiks. “It’s only three n***as left in L.A. that I can say that’s really putting on for this motherf***er. Kendrick, YG, and me. When you really sit down and understand that the type of baggage we got as n***as from the spot, you gotta understand what we going through as a unit.”

Roddy gave context to his statement, adding, “I ain’t going to say we down, but we gotta put this s**t together, figure out a plan to really set this s** up cause we really the West. We been doing this s**t for too long to really just stop and have soldiers falling. It’s n***as just flopping and falling. We gotta step up as the n***as cause it’s only three of us left.”

Roddy Ricch “there’s only 3 ppl that’s left that’s still putting on for LA…. Kendrick.. YG and me”. Is this faxxx or fiction??? pic.twitter.com/a3l4zJWwbc — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 14, 2022

Roddy’s statement is sure to stir up some debate, as West Coast rappers like Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q, Blueface, Baby Keem, and others may not boast as many Billboard hits and plaques as the aforementioned spitters, but have all released material that’s helped keep the region in the conversation. However, in terms of commercial success and widespread notoriety, Roddy’s argument does have legs to stand on.