Roddy Ricch Ordered To Pay $24K In Temporary Child Support Settlement

Roddy Ricch attends the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Roddy Ricch has been ordered to shell out $24,000 to the mother of his child as the pair attempt to reach a settlement in their ongoing child support battle.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Roddy, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., has agreed pay the “temporary” settlement to Alexandra Kiser, the mother of his three-year-old son, Kadence. The sum will cover the hitmaker’s $8,000 monthly child support payments for the months of April, May and June of 2023 and will also cover any back child support payments that are owed.

Roddy and Kiser have agreed to continue discussions amongst themselves and respective legal teams in hopes of reaching a resolution without the involvement of a mediator or judge. The pair are scheduled to appear back in court in mid-August, however, that postponement could potentially be canceled if they’re able to come to terms on a paternity settlement prior to that date.

Roddy Ricch attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The legal battle between the L.A. native and Kiser took an ugly turn early this month, when Kiser accused the “High Fashion” rapper of having gang affiliations while citing his criminal history. “Rodrick Moore is gang-affiliated,” Kiser told the court in a filing dated May 4. “He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use, all of which are concerns for myself and our son.”

The filing revealed that Kiser requested that a judge order him to pay $20,000 monthly in child support, arguing that he rakes in millions on an annual basis. “(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch,” she said. “He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances.”