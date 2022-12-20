Romeo Miller Says Master P Withheld ‘Rap Snacks’ Money For 15 Years

Romeo Miller continues to lash out at his father, Master P, most recently accusing the legendary mogul of withholding his earnings from his stake in the Rap Snacks brand.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 19), the 33-year-old revealed he’ll be receiving his first check from the company, which he helped promote and endorse for over 15 years.

“I would like to thank James and Taylor of Rap Snacks for seeking the truth and doing proper business,” the former child-star wrote in the lengthy note. “This year I will get my first Rap Snacks check and finally start receiving my earnings from my bags. I was told as a kid that we owned Rap Snacks, and that my payday would come after we put in work and sold the company, silly me!”

He continued, adding, “I promoted a company for free for 15+ years based on the word of my pops, without being allowed to see any contracts or even meet with the team, and I stayed loyal…but I’m entitled and ungrateful now?”

Miller also accused his father of trying to “break” him in an attempt to avoid taking ownership of his own missteps, explaining that he decided to publicize the new information due to recent statements made by P. “Only addressing this here because my father is trying to gaslight and break me instead of taking accountability of his mistakes/greed, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The actor also shot down the notion that his actions are motivated by disgruntlement over financial misappropriation or lack of financial support.

“My stand isn’t about money, it’s the perception of money. My father knows that I’ve made the most earnings over the past 10 yrs and play my part quietly as always so he could shine. In time the truth will prevail and I believe when my father truly leans on only God and not image and money, he will be the richest man in the world if that’s what his heart desires.”

Rapper Master P attends ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit And Target Holiday Market at West End Production Park on December 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Romeo also shares that the love he has for his father remains, but that the death of his sister, Tytyana Miller, changed his view of their relationship. “None of yall love my father more than me, I know my sister’s passing was a warning, and just like Moses in the Bible, the man that leads the people out, isn’t always allowed to the promised land because of his own ego,” he continued. “Don’t have to be perfect, but I can’t follow someone who’s been blinded.”

He concluded his note by revealing that he’d previously attempted to mend their issues prior to their online exchange, but that he’s now focused on dedicating his energy to his own family. “I’ve reached out behind closed doors and got burnt repeatedly. He’s an adult and has to do the honest work as well. Like I told him, I have to love from a distance until then. I have a family now too, and it’s critical I protect my peace. No more suffering in silence. The rise of the Phoenix.”

The famous father-and-son duo became embroiled in a war of words via social media following Romeo’s reaction to a post Master P made regarding the death of Stephen “DJ tWITCH” Boss last week. The entrepreneur’s message on mental health struck a chord with Miller, who alluded to P’s alleged lack of care for daughter Tytyana, who passed away due to a drug overdose earlier this year.

(L-R) Romeo Miller and Master P attend the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles – Day 2 at Magic Box on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

“Today was a boiling point,” the former hitmaker wrote on his Instagram Story. “I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.”

Master P responded by offering to meet with Romeo in person while also insisting his son’s claims are nothing more than an attempt to garner sympathy.

“Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let’s come up with a solution,” he added. “You can come talk to your father and your family, like a man, you have kids too. No family is perfect but together with God, we can heal and get through this.”