Romeo Miller Welcomes Daughter With Girlfriend, Drew Sangster

In a surprise Valentine’s Day reveal, Romeo Miller announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend, Drew Sangster. The “My Baby” rapper took to Instagram to reveal the newborn’s adorable face and that she shares initials with her dad. Miller is already calling “Baby R” his “little twin.”

The new #GirlDad also opened up about his decision to keep the pregnancy news away from the public in a 39-second video that appears to be from either an intimate baby shower or gender reveal.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey,” the 32-year-old shared on Instagram.

“My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. [two pink love hearts] I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

In December 2020, Miller spoke about his relationship with Sangster. “I’ve been single single for like four years and I told God no matter how good I think someone is, I’ll let him reveal who’s good for me. My prayers always consist of clear signs […] I know I had to be still and observant.”

The Growing Up Hip Hop alum also shared how Sangster sent him a book to read every month during the lockdown and even wrote him a letter listing 138 reasons why she was happy she met him. “I think that was pretty clear. That was my sign, at least to me. The best things that happen in life, they just happen,” he added.