Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-Winning Actor, Dead At 66

Ron Cephas Jones has died at age 66. Jones’ representative sent a statement to ABC News on Saturday, speaking to the beloved actor’s cause of death.

“Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue,” the statement began. “Throughout his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. Ron’s inner beauty and soul were evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

According to the New York Times, Jones received a double-lung transplant at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in 2020 after living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Following his procedure, the actor had to learn to walk, eat and breathe again.

Jones’ This Is Us role as William “Shakespeare” Hill, a former drug addict with terminal cancer, garnered critical acclaim. In the show, Hill reconnects with his son, Randall Pearson, portrayed by Sterling K. Brown, towards the final moments of his life. When William initially had Pearson, he parted ways with the young child, leaving him outside a fire station. Sterling took to Instagram to share his love and condolences to Cephas, thanking him for his light.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” his IG caption read. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Dan Fogelman, writer, and creator of This is Us, paid his respects to Jones on X/Twitter. “A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh,” he typed. “And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect.”

A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect… https://t.co/l5Ko9L1HZy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 20, 2023

Additionally, Jones has starred in Mr. Robot, The Get Down, Luke Cage, Looking For Alaska, and Truth Be Told.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all those affected by this loss.