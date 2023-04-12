Rory And Mal Lean Into Joe Budden Slander With “Bare Minimum Boys” Merchandise

Rory and Mal are turning a negative into a potential positive. The podcast duo is selling “Bare Minimum Boys” merchandise, following their former co-host Joe Budden giving them the title on The Joe Budden Podcast over the weekend.

They debuted the products, which play off of Billionaire Boys Club designs, on the promotional graphic of their Tuesday (April 11) episode of New Rory & MAL. Shirts and hoodies can be purchased now at xfrogclothing.com.

Former Dusse Palooza host Rory opened the show with a response to Joe’s comments about their podcast and their thoughts on Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings list.

“Outside of maybe two or three jokes since we put our response video out two years ago, I have not said a f**king word,” Rory said. “Matter of fact, if anything I’ve been objective and complimentary in a lot of places. And if you look at that clip, I even said you deserved to be on that f**king list. By the way, I’m talking to Joe [Budden]. I don’t do this ‘who we may concern’ bullsh*t and subs. You’re f**king 45 — talk to people. Don’t bleep my name anymore on the podcast. Shut the f**k up!”

dammn Rory put a name on the bullet! he fully unloaded on Joe right away pic.twitter.com/MplZtkJDbR — SOUND (@itsavibe) April 11, 2023

“I told you the last time I saw you, ‘Leave me alone,'” he continued. “And I have not said a f**king word. I’ve been nothing but kind, polite [and] anytime someone brings you up publicly, I don’t say bad words. Stop talking about it.”

This comes after Joe subliminally referenced Rory and Mal during the Saturday (April 8) episode of his eponymous podcast. “To whom this may concern,” the former Everyday Struggle host began. “This is not even on page one of the manual, ’cause you ni**as ain’t in the bookstore. Instead of critiquing people’s placement on this list, we need more critiquing on why you’re not on it. To everyone not on it, shut the f**k up. There’s some steps that you ni**as have missed.”

“To whom it may concern, stop holding a microphone,” he continued. “I’m just giving out podcast advice. It’s certain ni**as, y’all can’t speak to me, y’all didn’t do the work yet […] Stop doing the bare minimum and expecting that to yield results. You ni**as are the bare minimum boys.”