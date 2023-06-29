Roseanne Barr Thinks Lizzo Should “Thank” Her, Here’s Why

Roseanne Barr thinks Lizzo should be paying homage to her for all that she did for curvy women in Hollywood. On Monday (June 26), Barr, 70, took to Instagram with a slew of throwback photos of herself gracing Vanity Fair’s February 1994 issue.

However, instead of using the pictures to reminisce on her time during the photo shoot, she opted to deliver a message to the GRAMMY award-winning star.

The Salt Lake City, UT, native expressed she believes the Special singer should be giving her flowers for seemingly opening doors for curvy women in Hollywood. “When is @lizzobeeating going to thank me for paving the way?” the comedian captioned the IG post.

Lizzo hasn’t responded to Barr’s comments, but she has been known to be outspoken about representing plus-sized women in media. In May 2022, Lizz hit TikTok to talk about her fitness journey, reassuring her fans it wasn’t to lose weight and insisted she doesn’t want to escape fatness.

“I’m looking for people that I can resonate with,” the songbird said. “I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin. I’m not trying to be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin. The goal is always here. Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health for endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind — not my body.”

“I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, as I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously… I’ve always loved moving my body, I’ve always loved working out. I’ve always been super into being holistic-conscious cuz when you say health-conscious, it becomes very loaded,” she concluded.