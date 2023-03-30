Rosie Perez Says Former Agent Told Her To Get A Nose Job And Go Blonde: “You’re Not Black”

Rosie Perez attends the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City.

Rosie Perez reflected on her career beginnings and bad advice as the cover star of Variety‘s Power Of Women issue. Published on Wednesday (March 29), the profile reveals the reason the 58-year-old actress fired an agent in the past.

In her story, Perez did not name the industry professional to avoid any direct backlash, however she revealed the person informed her to change her appearance for opportunities.

“I don’t want her to be canceled, but she told me that if I dyed my hair blond and got a nose job, ‘I can get you more jobs. Because you’re not Black.’ I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. Like, thank you, fired,’” she explained. “I had nobody. I had no money.”

Rosie Perez attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

In the interview, the White Men Can’t Jump actress also shared her thoughts on Latino representation in Hollywood.

“A few of us have come through, and I’m very grateful for that,” she explained, particularly referencing Latinas, according to the outlet. “But it’s just not enough. And when we do get our stories told, we have some executive who knows nothing about who we are as a people. And then they’re like, ‘Can you spice it up a little bit?’ You want to punch these people in the face. And then if it’s too real, they’re, ‘Could you pull it back, ’cause we don’t want the audience to feel offended.’ And people are getting sick of it.”

The conversation continues to touch on her time at The View, her relationship with the Oscars, her relationship with Jennifer Grey and more. Read the full story on Variety.