Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Their Second Child

Rotimi and his fiancée Vanessa Mdee have officially grown their family by one. The couple announced the birth of their newborn infant daughter Imani Enioluwa Akinosho on Monday (March 6). The happy parents took to Instagram to reflect on the moment.

“I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani ! I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today,” wrote the Power actor. “@vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over.”

His caption continued, “God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I’m Forever Grateful”

In a separate post, Mdee shared, “And then we were 4,” continuing “FATHER GOD JESUS CHRIST MASTER HOLY SPIRIT THANKYOU YOU’VE BEEN SOOOOOOO GOOD TO ME. Our Princess is here …”

The growing family first revealed their pregnancy news with PEOPLE in November 2022. The artists are already parents to their son Seven, born in September 2021.

According to the outlet, Rotimi and Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and have been “inseparable ever since.” Although she made her way back to Africa, the two realized they were in love and became engaged on Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

“It feels like we have an angelic type of love that can’t be explained,” Rotimi shared with ESSENCE after their engagement.

“We are happy that we get to share it with the world and show the world what it’s like to find love in this time where sometimes it feels almost impossible,” added Mdee in agreement. “To find someone that you can literally call your rib.”