Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee attend a red carpet screening of "For The Love of Money" at Regal Atlantic Station.

Actor/singer Rotimi and his singer/songwriter fiancée Vanessa Mdee have announced that they are expanding their family of three.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Rotimi took to his Instagram sharing an exciting video of him and Vanessa revealing the gender of their next bundle of joy — a baby girl. The couple already has a 1-year-old son, Seven, born in September 2021.

“Baby #2 It’s a girl! [hearts],” the Power actor wrote on his IG. The pair stood under a black umbrella that rained multi-colored pink confetti all over them. Vanessa jumped with joy.

“We’re excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way,” the parents told PEOPLE. “What a beautiful testament to GOD’s favor. We are overjoyed.”

Weeks before Seven’s birth, the pair told the outlet, “As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge. We love it.” Rotimi also mentioned that he believed Vanessa, who he calls Vee, would be a “very passionate, loving and protective mom.”

As for Rotimi, Mdee envisioned his fatherhood style as, “definitely going to be the cool, calm, collected and fun dad who’s also a great communicative disciplinarian.”

According to the 33-year-old actor, the two recording artists met at an Essence Festival event in New Orleans and have been “inseparable ever since.”

He added, “Vee headed back to Africa [at the time], but we quickly realized we couldn’t and didn’t want to live without each other.” They later got engaged on Dec. 30, 2020 in Atlanta.

Aside from acting, Rotimi has been focusing on his music. He recently dropped his new single “Make You Say,” take a listen below.

Congrats to Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee!