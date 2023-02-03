Roy Woods Tapped As Entertainer For White House Correspondent Dinner

Roy Woods Jr. has been tapped to appear at the White House Correspondent Association’s annual dinner set for Apr. 29, The Hill reports. The WCHA historically features over 3,000 guests laughing and reacting to the president joking about himself with the help of the chosen entertainer.

Tamara Keith, the WCHA president, spoke about selecting Wood, 44, in a released statement.

“Roy Wood Jr. brings a journalistic eye to his comedy. He’s hilarious — but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” Tamara Keith, the WHCA president, and White House correspondent for NPR, said in a statement. “My aim for this year’s dinner is to lift up the importance of a free and independent press to a functioning democracy, so I am thrilled to be able to feature a comedian who gets what journalism is all about.”

Roy Wood Jr., who recently dropped a standup special on Paramount+, also gave insight into his appearance at the exclusive Washington Hilton event.

“[It’s] an honor to be part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those media members, who work so hard to uncover the truth and hold our government accountable,” Woods said. “It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in.”

However, Roy is no stranger to the political playing field. According to Deadline, Wood majored in broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University. The American humorist also worked as a morning news host in Tallahassee and on his show with WBHL in Birmingham. The This Is Not Happening comedian also did three years at WALR in Atlanta. Roy Wood Jr., would then famously bring his political prowess to The Daily Show in 2015 as a correspondent.