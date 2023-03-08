Ruff Ryders Announce DMX Tribute On Anniversary Of Legend’s Death

DMX performs during the Ruff Ryders and Friends Reunion Tour Past, Present and Future at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 21, 2017 in New York City.

DMX’s longtime record label Ruff Ryders will be paying tribute to the late rapper on the 2nd anniversary of his death. On Tuesday (March 7), the label took to social media to share the news with their fans, inviting the emcee’s supporters to attend the event dubbed the “NYC Ryde Out,” which is set to take place on April 9.

“Save the date!” the Ruff Ryders captioned their post revealing the event flyer. “On April 9, please join the Ruff Ryders Family as we celebrate and remember our brother DMX and all our fallen Soldiers with our NYC Ryde Out! Please bring all your family and friends for a day full of food, fun, games, and music. More detailed information to come.”

The flyer also asked fans to call (929) 529-6828 or visit RuffRyders2TheRescue.org for more information.

Joaquin “Waah,” Darin “Dee” and Chivon Dean founded Ruff Ryders Entertainment in 1988. The label would go on to help launch the careers of Eve, Drag-On, the Dean brothers’ nephew Swizz Beatz, and, of course, DMX.

Unfortunately, the “Slippin'” entertainer passed away on April 9, 2021, due to a cocaine-induced heart attack. The rapper, née Earl Simmons, was 50 at the time of his death.

Just two months after his passing, Ruff Ryders released Exodus, his first posthumous album and his first record since 2012’s Undisputed.

In February 2023, Lil Wayne released his first single of the year, entitled “Kant Nobody,” which features the Hip-Hop icon. Swizz Beatz produced the Simmons sampling cut, with the video also paying homage to the late Yonkers artist.