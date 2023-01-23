Run-DMC Announce Final Concert As A Group And New Documentary

Run-D.M.C perform on day 2 of The Isle of Wight festival at Seaclose Park on June 9, 2017 in Newport, Isle of Wight.

Run-DMC have announced plans to play their final concert as a group, an event that will be captured as part of an upcoming documentary.

The concert will take place this April at Madison Square Garden in New York City and is billed as the last time the remaining members of the iconic trio will hit the stage together. Member Darryl “DMC” McDaniels broke the news during an interview with Rock the Bells, adding that their decision is definite.

“Run-DMC is over,” the 58-year-old told the outlet. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”

He continued, adding “the final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April. It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing.”

Run-DMC celebrates the launch of adidas LDN, the new flagship store opening on Oxford Street on October 24, 2019 in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Adidas UK

DMC then implied that while he and Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons are closing the curtains as a unit, they’ll continue to entertain fans through their individual endeavors. “Run-DMC’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do.”

According to the former bespectacled rapper, their hometown farewell will include performances from a list of their peers and predecessors, including Ice-T and Wu-Tang Clan.

DMC went on to compare the accompanying documentary to HBO’s The Defiant Ones docuseries, which centered on the life, career, and legacy of Dr. Dre and music executive Jimmy Iovine.

He also says that while having the project be featured on Netflix is an option, they’re open to selling the documentary to whoever offers the biggest check. “We’re gonna do it with Netflix or to the highest bidder,” DMC said. “It’s going to be a live production. Run-DMC’s doing The Last Waltz at Madison Square Garden. Who wants to pay $100 million to own it?”

Joseph Simmons (left) and Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC perform on day two of the Isle of Wight Festival 2017, at Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight. David Jensen/PA Images via Getty Images

Tickets to the show will be open to the public.

Run-DMC are regarded as Hip-Hop icons and are considered the first rap group to crossover into the mainstream. Founded in 1983, the group consisted of McDaniels, Simmons, and Jason Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay, and released several acclaimed and commercially successful albums throughout the ’80s and ’90s.

In October 2002, Mizell was murdered after being gunned down in his Queens studio due to a rumored beef over an alleged drug deal involving the legendary spinner. Two suspects, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Tinard Washington have since been arrested and indicted for JMJ’s murder.

On Jan. 21, which would’ve been Jam Master Jay’s 58th birthday, McDaniels and Simmons paid tribute to their late group-member on their official Twitter account. “A contriver of style, flare and all things cool. The band, the sound, the glue,” their tweet read. “Happy birthday to our brother Jason ‘Jam Master Jay’ Mizell! #ripjmj #yojay ‘THE BEST DJ IN THE US OF A!!’”