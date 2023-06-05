Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, And More To Headline Hip-Hop 50 Live At Yankee Stadium

In honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday, the rap game’s biggest stars are coming together for a celebration no one will want to miss. On Aug. 11, fans are invited to attend Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium, a fitting venue located in the birthplace of the genre, The Bronx.

Hip-Hop veterans like Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, and the Sugarhill Gang will deliver a “Pillars of Hip-Hop” set to remind everyone where everything started. There will also be a “Legendary DJ” portion featuring Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh, and Battlecat.

The star-studded lineup also has Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick taking the stage. Other highlights include a “Queens of Hip-Hop” set with Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Trina, as well as a “Bottom of the Ninth… The Walk-Off” performance by Run DMC. Additional acts are soon to be announced.

“Aug. 11 is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So… ‘Up in the Bronx’ where it all started, we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!” said DMC in a press statement.

An official presale for tickets will begin this Thursday (June 8) at 10 a.m. EST until 10 p.m. EST before they go live to the general public on Friday (June 9) at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can grab their tickets here. Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees.

In addition to the live show, Mass Appeal has previously commemorated the milestone earlier this year by releasing Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2. The offering was hosted by Swizz Beatz and tapped in with talents like Lil Durk, Jay Electronica, Jadakiss, Scar Lip, Benny The Butcher, and more.