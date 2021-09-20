RuPaul Becomes Most-Decorated Black Emmy Award Winner With Latest ‘Drag Race’ Win

RuPaul, winner of the Outstanding Competition Program award for 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' poses at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

With a win during Sunday’s night’s (Sept. 19) 2021 Emmy Awards, RuPaul has made history. RuPaul’s Drag Race earned the Outstanding Competition Program award for the fourth year in a row and the 60-year-old subsequently became the most-decorated Black Emmy award winner in the program’s history.

The hit series has 48 total nominations on its Emmy Award resume, nabbing 24 trophies total. For RuPaul, it makes 11 wins total in his career history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was previously tied with Donald A. Morgan for most wins among Black talent. Morgan, who’s worked on a long list of shows including Girlfriends and The Upshaws, has 10 trophies of 19 nominations.

L–R: Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik, and Symone, winners of the Outstanding Competition Program award for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from all around the world. They’re so gracious to tell their stories of courage how to navigate this difficult life that’s more difficult today,” RuPaul said accepting the most recent award. “For you kids watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you.”

The “Supermodel (You Better Work)” singer continued, “We are waiting for you, baby. Come on to Mama Ru.”

To win the category, Drag Race beat out Netflix’s Nailed It, CBS’ The Amazing Race, Bravo’s Top Chef, and NBC’s The Voice.

Center, from left: Trinity Taylor, Peppermint, and Shea Coulee; bottom: Winner Sasha Velour from season 9 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Logo/Everett Collection

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race aired in 2009, first produced by World of Wonder for Logo TV, WOW Presents Plus, and eventually moving to VH1 in the ninth season. RuPaul is the host, mentor, and head judge of the series. RuPaul’s Drag Race has spanned thirteen seasons and has multiple spinoff series.

Watch RuPaul accept the award for Outstanding Competition Program at the 2021 Emmy Awards below: