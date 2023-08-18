Russ Talks Former Alcohol Use, Family Life, And New Album ‘SANTIAGO’

While speaking with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Russ opened up about his new album SANTIAGO, and what challenges in life have inspired the creation of the LP. One challenge that the avid freestyler got candid about was his past relationship with alcohol and how it masked his nervousness and insecurities.

Russ also revealed that his new album urged him to take a microscopic look at himself, even when he didn’t always love the reflection.

“When I first started making music, that’s what it was. The studio was a party. You’re smoking weed, you’re drinking. And so I would drink when I was in the studio,” he shared. “It just felt normal. It felt regular. But then I was drinking before interviews, and that’s how a lot of those interviews went left [because] I was pretty hammered in some of them. But I never had a problem without.”

Shaquille Kokumo

Russ clarified that he’s never had an abusive relationship with alcohol, but he did use it as a mask at one point in his life.

“I wasn’t waking up and like, ‘I need a drink,’ you know? I would just drink in certain situations, but that in and of itself was an issue,” he explained. “It was easier to just do that than actually be authentic and be like, ‘You know what? I am nervous. I am feeling insecure. I am all these things.'”

Stating that he still chooses to occasionally, drink but on his terms, he added, “Now I’m not rigid to the point where it’s like, ‘I will not drink.’ It’s ‘I’ll have a drink whenever I want to have a drink.'”

Russ also spoke of a single on the album that has deep meaning to him. He admitted that the track, “I Love You Boy” was the most challenging song for him to record.

“‘I Love You Boy’ was probably the hardest one because it was the most confronting,” he revealed. “It was me saying stuff that I just- there’s a lot of shame in my life. Shame’s played a very big part in my life. I think it plays a big part in a lot of men’s life, but it plays a big part especially when you’re a perfectionist.”

“And so, having to accept that I am flawed, and that I maybe didn’t do everything the right way, and I didn’t know as much as I thought I did, is tough,” he said. “And that’s my arrogance. The arrogance is the omnipotence to think that what I know now, I should have known then.”

The Platinum-selling artist dived into the inspiration behind the song, which includes both of his parents dealing with nervousness, stress, and high tension. He also shared that he would always play peacemaker, “making sure everyone was good after a big fight.”

“I talk about it on ‘I Love You Boy’, where my mom’s nervous system wasn’t really regulated and neither was my dad’s. And so it was a lot of arguments and just high stress, high tension environment,” the 30-year-old opened up. “And my mom sometimes would be very fatalistic and my dad was very reactive. My brother and sister were sort of the ‘still waters-run-deep sort of people.’ So I was just running around knocking on everyone’s door and making sure everyone was good after a big fight.”

Often wondering if his parents would survive their arguments, Russ admitted that those adversities at the time “felt like life or death,” and he was worried about “self-harm.”

“It’s such a heavy burden to deal with as a kid when you feel like those are the stakes, that it’s life or death. If I don’t knock on my mom’s door and make sure she’s good and make sure my brother’s good or whatever, it’s like who knows?” he continued. “I felt like I was talking people off the ledge. So it’s a heavy thing to deal with. But like I said, it ends up becoming a part of my identity.”

As Russ grew older, he admitted that he got to a point where he accepted his parents’ choices. “Why am I tripping that my parents separated? I’m grown, who gives a (beep)?” he said. “But that’s when I had to do the real growing, searching … like, okay, what does this actually mean? What am I bothered about by this?”

Take a look at Russ and Zane Lowe charring for Apple Music 1 below.