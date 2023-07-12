Russ Reminds Travis Scott That He Performed At Giza’s Pyramids First

Russ is letting Travis Scott and his fans know he was the first solo artist to perform at the Pyramids in Giza, Egypt.

On Sunday (July 9), the independent artist took to Twitter to combat the notion that Travis was the first artist to perform at the desert locale. He retweeted a Hip-Hop fan who corrected an account observing that Scott will be performing in Giza before Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electronica. “Russ did it first,” the account tweeted in response.

Russ also called “cap” on a post that asserted Travis “will be the first rapper to perform at a wonder of the world.”

“Cap, do your research,” Russ responded to the now-deleted tweet.

The Atlanta native followed up with another message, telling Scott’s fans to check the rap facts and even took credit for being the first rapper to sell $12 vinyl records—the same price that Travis has listed Utopia for on his site. “Trendsetter…pyramids, $12 vinyl..we see it.”

trendsetter…pyramids, $12 vinyl..we see it ? — SANTIAGO (@russdiemon) July 10, 2023

And if that wasn’t enough, the “What They Want” emcee retweeted a video of his own from October 2022, showing him performing to a sold out crowd in Giza. “Blessed to be the first solo rapper to perform at the pyramids in Egypt,” the post read.

On Sunday (July 9), Scott, 32, announced his sold out Utopia launch event would take place live in Giza. The Houston rapper revealed the highly-anticipated project’s commemorative “experience,” ushering fans into “the world of Utopia.” “Utopia is wherever you are,” his post read before dropping the coordinates to the event. “Live stream transmitting from Egypt — the Pyramids. July 28.”

In addition to the location reveal, Scott also dropped three accompanying trailers for the LP. Each post included cities significant to Utopia’s including Malibu, California; Miraval, France; and his hometown, Houston, Texas. Additionally, the clips show Scott playing the album for Rick Rubin, archival footage of the artist as a child, and the platinum-selling rapper in a white monotone studio.