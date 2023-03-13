Ruth E. Carter Wins Costume Design Award At 2023 Oscars For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Ruth E. Carter was announced the winner of the Achievement In Costume Design award at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 12) for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Taking the stage in a goldenrod-toned gown, the 62-year-old dedicated her speech to her mother, who recently passed away.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is the Black woman,” began her acceptance speech.

“She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film. She is my mother. This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick [Boseman] please take care of mom.”

Ruth E. Carter at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk for Variety

She continued, thanking Ryan Coogler and the Marvel team, saying “Together we are reshaping how culture is represented. I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan. This is for my mother she was 101.”

In 2019, the acclaimed costumer took home the same trophy for the original Black Panther feature film. That win made Carter the first Black woman to take the category. With this year’s achievement, she becomes the first Black woman in history to win two Oscars.

Additional categories where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned nominations at the 2023 Oscars include Best Original Song nomination for Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett, as well as Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

