Director Ryan Coogler Learned To Swim For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Ryan Coogler attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Leicester Square on at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England.

Ryan Coogler has revealed that he had to learn how to swim to direct Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Variety reports that the acclaimed director expressed that, if his cast was in the water for much of the movie, then he would need to be as well.

So Coogler and the rest of the cast learned to swim for the movie and trained with world-class free diving instructors to prepare for the aquatic Black Panther sequel.

“If the camera’s in the water, actors are in the water, I’ve got to be in there too,” he explained. “I remember it was a wild feeling like I can’t believe I’m this deep in water. Then I started to work on the breath hold and got comfortable.”

The Oakland native disclosed to the outlet that his new swimming abilities peaked at understanding how to “stay alive” underwater. Coogler, 36, also stated that he struggled to learn how and when “to clear his ears” but finally got it by the time they finished shooting.

Director Ryan Coogler, Actor Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong? and Michael B. Jordan(from L to R) attend the press conference for the Seoul premiere of ‘Black Panther’ on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney)

Along with his training, the Fruitvale Station director also shed light on how much training Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright put in for the water scenes in Wakanda Forever.

“It’s a lot of Black and Mesoamerican folks in water in this movie,” Coogler said. “I’m excited for people to see what these two did in the water. I was just impressed by how much stunt work they all did, how everybody showed up ready to go, ready to learn how to free dive.”

Elsewhere, early reviews for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever have arrived and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster film had its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday Oct. 26 and according to online accounts, the highly-anticipated movie has delivered.

The acclaimed director used the sequel to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Critics revealed that the film handles the loss of Boseman and, by extension, King T’Challa, with pride and honesty.

Film critic Orlando Maldonado dubbed the movie “outstanding” and addressed the loss with “a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU.”

“Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year.”

Journalist Kay-B tweeted that the movie beautifully managed grief and community, emphasizing the depths and nuances of Black women’s relationships.

“The way the film dives into the necessity & depths of Black women relationships, and the community aspects of it all is really beautiful to see,” she tweeted. “Angela Thee Bassett is giving Queen Mother a whole new name in this film!”

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever hits theatres on Friday (Nov. 11).