Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

RZA Files $2 Million Lawsuit Against Wu-Tang Clan Bootleggers

"Many defendants also deceive unknowing consumers by using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks without authorization," reads the lawsuit.

RZA Throwing Up Wu-Tang Clan Symbol
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Audible

Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA has filed suit against e-commerce sites for trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and false designation of origin in response to unauthorized usage of the group’s trademarks.

According to reports, the defendants named in the suit are believed to be operating out of China and other locations where trademark laws have a history of not being properly enforced. The filing of the lawsuit is to prevent more counterfeit and unauthorized products from bearing the Wu-Tang logo or the sale of other trademarks associated with the group, and includes requests to companies like Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, and other e-commerce sites to immediately remove advertisements promoting said products.

“Many defendants also deceive unknowing consumers by using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks without authorization within the content, text, and/or meta tags of their e-commerce stores to attract various search engines crawling the Internet looking for e-commerce stores relevant to consumer searches for Wu-Tang Clan products,” the lawsuit reads.

It continued, “Other e-commerce stores operating under the Seller Aliases omit using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks in the item title to evade enforcement efforts while using strategic item titles and descriptions that will trigger their listings when consumers are searching for Wu-Tang Clan products.”

According to the suit, RZA is seeking all profits and damages for trademark infringement from the defendants, or a $2 million judgment for “each and every use” of the Wu-Tang Clan logo, trademarks, or other associated likenesses.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad