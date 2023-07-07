RZA “Honored” That Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Named First-Born Son After Him

Wu-Tang mastermind RZA sat with CNN Thursday (July 6) to discuss his impact on Hip-Hop and generations to come. During the discussion, the Scientist also shared how he felt when he learned that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their son after him.

“It’s a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name,” he shared. “RZA is only a name, it’s a title. So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Back in May, A$AP revealed baby RZA’s name in a birthday post on Instagram, following the one-year-old’s Wu-Tang themed party. The Harlem rapper took to Instagram to share photos of the precious baby boy.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” he captioned the post on May 13, baby RZA’s birthday.

A$AP Rocky reveals that the name of his and Rihanna’s baby boy is RZA after the leader of Wu-Tang Clan in sweet birthday post. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fv1iLf18Ia — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 13, 2023

The first-born of the Bajan beauty and New Yorker now shares a tradition with his father, as A$AP revealed in 2012 that he’s named after Hip-Hop legend Rakim. A$AP, neé Rakim Athelston Meyers’ sister, Erika, is also named after MC Eric B.

During an interview with Angie Martinez, the radio personality surprised the “Fashion Killa” and his mom with a visit from Rakim, and even had the God MC re-do an autograph for her that he did years ago when she met him at a red light.

When asked why she chose to name her son after the “When I B on tha Mic” MC, A$AP’s mom said, “Because Rakim is the God and I am a Goddess. I gave birth to a God.”

See below:

Rappers like Rakim and RZA have always been viewed in a certain light due to their knowledge, lyricism, and how they carry themselves with the upmost respect.

Back in May, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s son, Weather Park, revealed to AllHipHop how RZA has stepped in as a father-figure since the passing of the Wu-Tang icon.

“As we both know, I lost my dad. So without my dad, I would say that I had to figure out a lot of things on my own,” he spoke of ODB. “But having a great mind like RZA just available to speak to me is super helpful to my life. Just keeping my head on the swivel, even though I was maybe facing things that an average person from New York City is facing.”

He added, “I applaud him for even being in my life, even if it was at its littlest degree. I applaud him for it because the time that he took just to talk to me was enough to let me go back and read a book, you know what I mean? And not just because I’m around the Abbot. It’s more about I have to continuously be teaching myself something.”

“So I don’t know, I guess that’s the perfect way to word it. Yeah, just very impactful. I would say his relationship in my life is very impactful.” See below.