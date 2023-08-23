RZA Purchases Luxurious $9.8 Million Estate In Malibu

RZA attends "Enter The Dragon" screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 17, 2023 in New York City.

RZA is the new owner of a multi-million dollar property. According to Robb Report, the Brooklyn native purchased a $9.8 million 11,000-square-foot mansion in Malibu, Calif., adding to his growing real estate profile which already included ownership in Los Angeles and New Jersey.

The lavish home was built in 2001 by Houston property developer Vincent Kickerillo. It last sold for $7.8 million in 2019. Highlights include a long driveway on more than five acres of hillside land, high ceilings, travertine floors, and glass walls.

According to the outlet, additional notable features include an elevator, a surround-sound system, a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and premium appliances, a butler’s pantry, multiple sets of French doors, walnut floors, a fireplace, spa-style bathrooms, and private balconies.

The outdoor amenities are just as luxurious as the interior of the manor. The property includes a guest house, fruit orchards and greenery, a full outdoor kitchen, patio space, and an infinity pool overlooking the Malibu coastline.

While the purchase may inspire fans of the “C.R.E.A.M.” producer to “get the money,” the 54-year-old recently detailed how another musician was also motivated by his drive.

“I think that what I did was necessary. I think that it was ordained. One day, JAY-Z told me, ‘Yo, I got [the idea for] The Blueprint from you,’” reflected the Wu-Tang Clan co-founder earlier this month. “At that time, I was headed to Hollywood already. Now, here’s a path; here’s a way it can work. And it continued to work in different regions of the country and with different crews.”